New Trader at NORbunker

Lise Colding joins NORbunker. Image Credit: Lise Colding / NORbunker

NORbunker A/S today has announced the addition of a new trader and a move into new offices.

Lise Colding joins the Aalborg-based team as Senior trader and says she will be in charge of the whole trade lifecycle, from enquiry to stem, for vessels world wide.

With over 10 years’ industry experience to date, Colding has previously held positions at Malik Supply, OW Bunker, and World Fuel Services.

NORbunker has also moved into new premises. The new address is:



NORbunker A/S

Baadehavnsvej 13 1 th

9000 Aalborg

Denmark

Phn: +45-70707748 / 24/7



Contact details for Lise Colding are as follows:

Mobil: + 45 29 98 38 00

Mail: lc@norbunker.dk / info@norbunker.dk