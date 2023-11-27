Dan-Bunkering Hires Fuel Supplier in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rasmussen graduated from the Danish Shipping Academy in 2020, and has experience with both dry bulk and tanker operations. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new fuel supplier in Copenhagen.

Jesper Rasmussen has joined Dan-Bunkering Europe as a fuel supplier in Copenhagen as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Rasmussen graduated from the Danish Shipping Academy in 2020, and has experience with both dry bulk and tanker operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Jesper onboard at Dan-Bunkering Europe," Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the statement.

"He brings a strong combination of industry knowledge and commercial skills, which makes him a valuable addition to our team."

Contact details for Rasmussen are as follows:

Phone +45 3345 5441

Mobile +45 2810 4572

Email and Teams: jera@dan-bunkering.com