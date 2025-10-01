Monsoon's End Sees Bunkering Restart at Salahah Anchorage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supply at anchorage at the Omani port of Salalah has resumed.

Bunkering operations were temporarily stopped during the monsoon season.

"All precautionary restrictions previously applied at the anchorage area have now been lifted," a local market source told Ship & Bunker by email on Wednesday.

"Normal operations at the anchorage have resumed with immediate effect."

Marine fuel supplier FECO launched very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.1% sulphur marine gasoil supply in Salalah in April 2022 and has been supplying bunkers at berths via barge, pipe and truck since then.

Anchorage deliveries are available and a bunker-only call option is available for all ships.

Contact details for FECO are as follows:

Email: Bunkers@feco-oman.com

Mobile: +971504330507