Cold Ironing Project Slated for Le Havre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Le Havre: shore power. File Image / Pixabay

Cold-ironing for cruise ships will open up at the French Atlantic port of Le Havre following an agreement between Haropa Port and energy firm Vinci.

High-voltage power supply at the Hapora Port Pointe de Floride terminal will available for ships docked at the terminal.

"A purpose-designed mobile connection rig will be built to handle the port's tidal range and to cover the full length of the berths in order to power ships no matter their size," Vinci said in a statement on its website.

Delivering electric power to ships from the quayside which is also known as cold ironing is seen as an effective way of reducing carbon emissions from shipping and improving public health in port areas. The shore power project at Le Havre is one of the largest ever built in Europe, according to Vinci.