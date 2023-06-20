Lauritzen Adds Third Ship to Methanol-fuelled Newbuild Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol: Danish investment. File Image / Pixabay.

Danish shipping company and maritime investor J Lauritzen has added a third ship to its karsarmax orderbook first announced in April.

The third ship is a 81,200 deadweight tonne methanol, duel-fuel kamsarmax. The other two ships ordered in April are the same. All three ships are being built at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in Japan.

The ships will be chartered to commondities trading house Cargill.

The investments in the newbuilds have been made under Lauritzen NexGen Shipping.

"J Lauritzen and Lauritzen Bulkers are using this entity as a platform for further investments in zero carbon emission and future-proof assets for the shipping industry," according to the company's website.

Methanol is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by the shipping industry.