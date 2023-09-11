MEPC80 Carbon Goals Come Close to 1.5C Global Temp Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minimum/maximum measures. File image / Pixabay.

A forthcoming white paper has found that greenhouse gas reduction targets set for shipping by the International Maritime Organisation will come very close to meeting the 1.5C rise in global temperature set by the Paris Accord.

The study by research outfit UMAS found that IMO targets correspond to capping the global temperature rise at 1.6C on the minimum targets agreed and 1.55C on the maximum targets agreed at MEPC80, according to maritime news provider TradeWinds

"The IMO revised strategy is a significant leap in terms of ambition, it very closely aligns with some of the science-based targets," principal consultant Nishatabbas Rehmatulla was quoted as saying.

Targets adopted by MEPC80 for shipping were set at net zero by or around 2050, with 20% to 30% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and 70% to 80% reduction by 2040 (2008 as the reference year).

The study's main points will be discussed at this week's London International Shipping Week. It will also highlight the need for action on limiting maritime GHG emissions from national and regional government in the crucial period between 2027 and 2028, according to the report.