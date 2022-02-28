Ukrainian Seafarer Arrested in Mallorca After Sinking Russian Boss's Yacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was moored at Port Adriano in Mallorca at the time. File Image / Pixabay

A Ukrainian seafarer has been arrested in Mallorca after partially sinking the yacht of a Russian businessman in response to the worsening crisis in his home country.

The Ukrainian man is accused of using explosives to damage the Lady Anastasia, a 7 million euro yacht owned by Alexander Mikheev, the director general of Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Spanish newspaper La Razon reported on Sunday. The vessel was moored at Port Adriano at the time.

The man was arrested on Saturday and has since been released on bail, according to the report.

Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of the global shipping workforce, according to research from ICS. The shipping industry body has argued for freedom of movement to and salary payments to continue unimpeded for these workers to keep global trade flowing despite the crisis in Ukraine.