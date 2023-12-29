US Warship Shoots Down Drone and Missile in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The USS Mason shot down the projectiles in the southern Red Sea between 5:45 PM and 6:10 PM local time on Thursday. Image Credit: Department of Defense

A US warship shot down a drone and a missile in the Red Sea on Thursday, in the latest sign that attacks on commercial shipping in the area are continuing.

The USS Mason shot down the projectiles in the southern Red Sea between 5:45 PM and 6:10 PM local time on Thursday, US Central Command said in a social media post on Friday.

The attack was launched from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," US Central Command said.

"This is the 22nd attempted attack by Houthis on international shipping since Oct. 19."

Ship attacks in the Red Sea have prompted companies controlling a large share of the global fleet to reroute their vessels around Africa rather than using Suez, delivering a boost to bunker demand.