Norwegian Consortium Explores Carbon Capture on LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The consortium seeks to capture and store CO2 from LNG-fuelled power trains. Image Credit: HAV Group

A consortium led by maritime technology supplier HAV Group aims to develop solutions to capture and store CO2 from LNG-fuelled solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power trains.

The research project named LNGameChanger was announced at Norway’s Ålesund on Wednesday, HAV Group said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The primary objective of the project is to develop solutions to reduce emissions from LNG-fuelled power trains by combining SOFC and onboard carbon capture systems (CCS).

Secondary goals include validating energy efficiency, assessing a vessel use case, and analysing load profiles and voyage simulations. The project will also evaluate the performance, space, weight and marine adaptability of the SOFC power train with onboard CO2 capture.

“The LNGameChanger project aims to create the basis of a new product in form of a low-or zero-emission solution for the maritime industry, strongly positioned for a growing LNG market and infrastructure with superior efficiency to alternative solutions, Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group, said.

“If this objective is achieved, LNG can become not only a transitional fuel, but a permanently viable option in low-emission maritime transport, alongside for example hydrogen.”

Coastal cruise operator Havila Voyages, gas firm Molgas Norway and research institution SINTEF are also part of the research project.