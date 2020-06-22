Maersk Owned Digital Platform Reaches out to Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Data and shipping: efficient operation. File image/Pixabay.

A digital shipping platform owned by Maersk Tankers is looking to dilute its ownership base.

The company, called Zeronorth, allows ship operators detemine a vessel's optimum efficiency via its Optimise software (which was previously called Simbunker).

In a statement, Maersk Tankers said "it is looking to attract strategic investors from the tramp shipping industry to develop the company and its products to the benefit of the industry as a whole".

Cutting bunker consumption has the twin benefit of saving money and reducing CO2 emissions, the statement said.

Maersk Tankers chief executive Christian Ingersleve also chairs the board at Zeronorth. The company currently has six companies and more than 300 ships using the software.

"Bunkers are on Zeronorth's roadmap but the company's focus is definitely on the commercial side of ship operations," a source active in the digital shipping sphere told Ship & Bunker.

Operational factors might include how to approach a laycan as well as modulating vessel speed. Further ahead, data could be used to determine the best drydocking or paint options for a ship, the source added.