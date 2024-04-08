UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 3,534 TEU container ship Hope Island came under attack 59 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 5:05 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship was reported in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The 3,534 TEU container ship Hope Island came under attack 59 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 5:05 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of the vessel reports a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel's port quarter," the agency said.

"No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.