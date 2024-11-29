UK Transport Secretary Resigns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Louise Haigh has stepped down from her role as transport secretary. Image Credit: UK Government

The UK's transport secretary has stepped down from her role.

Louise Haigh has stepped down from her role as transport secretary, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

Haigh was appointed to the role in July, following the UK's change of government in this year's general election. She had previously been shadow secretary of state for transport since November 2021.

Haigh had been in the news earlier in the week over mistakenly declaring a missing mobile phone as stolen in 2013.

"Thank you for all you have done to deliver this government's ambitious transport agenda," Starmer said in a letter responding to the resignation.

"I know you still have a huge contribution to make in the future."