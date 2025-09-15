BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Fuel Seeks Senior Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with eight to 10 years of sourcing experience from previous employment. Image Credit: Unicore Fuel

Marine fuels firm Unicore Fuel is seeking to hire a senior purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to 10 years of sourcing experience from previous employment, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Handling day-to-day supply chain activities such as back-to-back purchasing from the physical market and participating in daily routines offering support, advice, and guidance to colleagues within Bunker Holding.

Utilizing relevant statistical and hedging tools to obtain competitive prices and optimize trading profits.

Establishing, developing, and optimizing strategic partnerships with suppliers and marketing teams.

Building a solid foundation of knowledge regarding market legislation and future fuel sources to reinforce our position as a trusted collaborator in the green transition.

Business Development: Develop and implement a business growth strategy to increase market share in conventional and alternative fuels. Identify key suppliers, generate business opportunities, and strategically manage and diversify the fuel portfolio with an intensive focus on sales and portfolio management.

