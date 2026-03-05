Maersk Suspends Cargo Bookings Across Several Gulf Countries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk has joined other container lines by cancelling cargo bookings to and from several Middle East ports. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk has temporarily suspended cargo booking acceptance to and from several Middle East countries following a risk assessment tied to the evolving security situation in the region.

The suspension applies to shipments involving the UAE, Oman (except Salalah), Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and Jubail ports, according to an advisory issued on Wednesday.

The restrictions cover cargo originating from, destined for, or transhipping through these countries.

Maersk said exceptions may be made for essential goods such as foodstuffs, medicines and other critical supplies, with special attention given to perishable cargo.

Some ports remain operational. Jeddah and King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia, as well as Salalah in Oman, are currently unaffected.

The company has also suspended acceptance of reefer and dangerous or special cargo in and out of the affected countries.

Separately, dangerous cargo shipments to and from Israel have been halted, though other cargo services involving Israel remain open.

Container lines such as MSC, Cosco and many others have suspended cargo bookings for Middle East ports.