BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Traders in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be based remotely, and candidates could be resident in any European country. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire bunker traders in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, fluent English and preferably a background in shipping, oil or logistics and some experience in sales or business development, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The role will be based remotely, and candidates could be resident in any European country.

The responsibilities for the role are as follows:

Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner

Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System

Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally

business relationship Maintain good relationships with existing customers

excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

To apply for the role, candidates can send their resume in confidence to admin@banle-inll.com .