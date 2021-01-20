Spain Sees LNG Bunkering Boom Despite Cruise Industry Standstill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker demand is booming in Spain. File Image / Pixabay

Spain saw 49% growth in LNG bunker supply at its ports last year despite a sharp slowdown in activity from the cruise industry.

Some 122,058 m3 of LNG was supplied as bunkers last year, according to sustainable transport association Gasnam, up from 81,704 mt in 2019 and just 4,504 m3 in 2018.

The number of LNG bunker operations almost quadrupled to 741, meaning the average stem size dropped to 165 m3 in 2020 from 419 m3 in 2019.

Last year's boom came despite the country relying on passenger and cruise ships for its LNG bunker demand -- shipping segments that were hit the most by last year's COVID-19 disruptions.

68.5% of the volume supplied last year was to ferries, 31.1% to cruise ships and just 0.4% to other vessel types, Enaram said.

In Spain LNG bunkers are now available at Algeciras, Almeria, Barcelona, Bilbao, Denia, Huelva, Malaga, Tenerife and Valencia.