Monsoon's End Sees Bunkering Restart at Salahah Anchorage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Salalah in Oman: anchorage bunker ops resume. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker supply at anchorage at the Omani port of Salalah has resumed.

Bunkering operations were temporarily stopped during the monsoon season.

"FECO is now able to resume bunker supply at anchorage after the port authority announced on October 1 that ship-to-ship operations and boat services to anchorage will be resumed with effect from 0001hrs on October 2," a local market source told Ship & Bunker by email on Tuesday.

"The company launched very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.1% sulphur marine gasoil supply in Salalah, Oman in April 2022 and has been supplying bunkers at berths via barge, pipe and truck since then.

"Anchorage deliveries are available and a bunker-only call option is available for all ships."



Contact:

email: Bunkers@feco-oman.com

mobile: +971504330507