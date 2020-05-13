GP Global Announces New UK Bunker Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnegie-Jones was previously marine commercial manager in Europe for World Fuel Services. Image Credit: GP Global

Energy company GP Global has appointed Max Carnegie-Jones to lead its bunkering business in the UK, the company said Wednesday.

Carnegie-Jones joins the company from World Fuel Services, where he was marine commercial manager in Europe, and he will report to Chris Todd, the company's head of bunkers for the West of Suez region.

"Recent world events and a challenging global economic climate have shed light on how important it is to have the right team in place," Prerit Goel, managing director of GP Global, said in a statement.

"Capitalising on growth opportunities remains our primary focus while we continue working towards safeguarding our international network of teams across the globe."