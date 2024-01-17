UK Reports New Ship Attack Near Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship was hit by a drone about 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden at about 5:35 PM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on commercial shipping near Yemen has been reported by the British authorities.

A ship was hit by a drone about 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden at about 5:35 PM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

A fire was reported on board which was subsequently extinguished.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.