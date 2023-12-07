BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Yachts Bunker Trader in Monaco

The role is based in Monaco. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a bunker trader for yachts in Monaco.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen, fluent English and preferably other languages in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new and existing customers, establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula

Establish and build relationships with new and existing Captains and suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region

Work closely with the global Yachts team to allow for the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage

Work with the Yacht Manager to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained;

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities

Proactively control risks ensuring that all customers and suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team

Keep abreast of all relevant yachting and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

