BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Trader in Las Palmas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in Las Palmas. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuels firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior trader in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates to join an experienced team, assisting in marine fuel sales while developing their own client portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new & existing indirect sales customers (traders and brokers), establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula worldwide

Openly communicate with customers to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company and fully support supply teams in actively and diligently working outbound enquiries

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and prepare and process orders, handle administration and general customer queries relating to the sales process

Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are chased; costs of claims are minimised; and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the credit team

Develop and expand the company's business portfolio by leveraging the group's global network and ensuring that all sales opportunities are identified and maximised

For more information, click here.