Introduction of FuelEU Maritime Regulation Delayed for EEA Countries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Europe. File Image / Pixabay

FuelEU Maritime regulations will not apply to European Economic Area (EEA) countries when the new rules come into force for the wider EU on January 1, 2025.

Incorporation into the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement has been delayed and is not expected to take place before that date, LR notes.

It means Norway and Iceland, two maritime States that are EEA members but not EU Member States, will will be considered as third countries for the purposes of FuelEU Maritime.

FuelEU Maritime is part of EU efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of the energy used by ships and comprises increasingly stringent limits on the carbon emissions of ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports.