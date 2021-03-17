Uniper Fujairah Refinery Restarts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper has marine fuel production capacity of about 3.6 million mt/year at its Fujairah plant. Image Credit: Uniper

Energy producer Uniper has restarted its Fujairah refinery after an unexpected outage in one of its units last week drove up local bunker prices.

Production was ramped up at the restarted unit on Friday, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday, citing comments from a Uniper spokesman.

Bunker prices at Fujairah have risen compared with other ports as a result of restricted supply at the port.

The premium for VLSFO delivered at Fujairah over Singapore's levels stood at $36.50/mt on Tuesday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, while the two prices were at the same level a week earlier.

