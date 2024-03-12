France: Fire at Exxon Plant Damages Distillation Tower

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Contracts met from stock. File Image / Pixabay.

Following a fire and shutdown at its Port Jerome-Gravenchon in northern France, oil major Exxon Mobil has said that it has fulfilled from existing stock all its delivery contracts from its refinery.

The fire on March 11 at the 240,000 barrels per day plant damaged one of its two distillation towers.

The refinery's staff were working to assess the damage and when it would be able to operate again after an emergency at the refinery was called off early on March 12, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The Gravenchon site is Exxon's largest integrated platform in Europe, producing a range of petroleum and chemical products such as gas, fuels, lubricants, polymers and specialty products.