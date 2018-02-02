New Hire at Denmark's Norbunker

Peter Hoejer joins Norbunker. Image Credit: Norbunker

Norbunker, which launched as a bunker trader a year ago, has hired a sales manager.

Peter Hoejer joined the Denmark-based company from the start of this month and comes with shipping and bunker industry experience.

"Peter has very good experience from his previous jobs working both in the bunker and shipping industry, and will strengthen our organization and be a valuable partner to new and existing customers," the company said in a statement.

Norbunker is based in Aalborg.

Contact details:

Telephone + 45 70 70 77 48 (office)

Mobile + 45 53 77 13 59

E-mail: info@norbunker.dk