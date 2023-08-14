Russian Navy Fires Warning Shots at Cargo Vessel in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Commercial shipping in the Black Sea has been under increased risk since the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea over the weekend, in a sign of heightening threats to commercial shipping in the region after the collapse of the Ukrainian grain export deal last month.

Russia's patrol ship the Vasily Bykov fired automatic weapons at the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan on Sunday, news agency Reuters cited the country's defence ministry as saying.

The vessel had reportedly failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

The ship was subsequently boarded for inspection by Russian forces, before resuming its course to the Ukrainian port of Izmail, according to the Russian sources cited in the report.