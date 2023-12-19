Baseblue Delivers Biofuel Bunker Stem at Ijmuiden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made by truck. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuels firm Baseblue has made a delivery of a biofuel bunker blend at Ijmuiden.

The firm recently delivered the blend to the Clipper Stad Amsterdam at Ijmuiden, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The blend consisted of 30% HVO blended with 10 PPM sulfur gasoil, the company said in an emailed statement.

In time Rederij Clipper Stad Amsterdam plans to run the vessel on 100% HVO if possible, Operations Manager Reinoud van der Heijden said in the statement.

"We are doing our utmost to keep the CO2 footprint as low as possible," Van der Heijden said.

"Obviously, it is of great help that we are a sailing ship and where possible, we carefully choose our sailing routes in order to take the best advantage of prevailing winds.

"However, this sailing ship also has generators and a main engine.

"After an extensive study with the help of a student from the TU Delft University, we were certain that HVO30 fuel was the right choice.

"Our ambition is to sail with HVO100 but to achieve this several tests must still be carried out in cooperation with our classification society."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.