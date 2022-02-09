BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 9, 2022

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen for its decarbonisation team.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five to ten years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Contribute to the development of a green methanol supply pipeline for securing the green fuels for our vessels
  • Drive the early-stage screening of incoming green methanol project opportunities and be the point of contact for the initial engagement
  • Drive our understanding of market developments in the green methanol space
  • Drive a portfolio of green fuel projects together with external project developers/suppliers
  • Engage in commercial offtake discussions and contract negotiations
  • Ensure project execution according to supply contract, reporting on milestones and other internal reporting
  • Day-to-day project follow-up and contact with project developer and progress monitoring
  • Maintain cost model for projects and engage in cost optimization of projects in portfolio

The deadline for applications is February 28. For more information, click here.

