BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Maersk's decarbonisation team. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen for its decarbonisation team.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five to ten years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Contribute to the development of a green methanol supply pipeline for securing the green fuels for our vessels

Drive the early-stage screening of incoming green methanol project opportunities and be the point of contact for the initial engagement

Drive our understanding of market developments in the green methanol space

Drive a portfolio of green fuel projects together with external project developers/suppliers

Engage in commercial offtake discussions and contract negotiations

Ensure project execution according to supply contract, reporting on milestones and other internal reporting

Day-to-day project follow-up and contact with project developer and progress monitoring

Maintain cost model for projects and engage in cost optimization of projects in portfolio

The deadline for applications is February 28. For more information, click here.