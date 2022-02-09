EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Business Development Manager
Wednesday February 9, 2022
The successful candidate will join Maersk's decarbonisation team. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen for its decarbonisation team.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five to ten years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Contribute to the development of a green methanol supply pipeline for securing the green fuels for our vessels
- Drive the early-stage screening of incoming green methanol project opportunities and be the point of contact for the initial engagement
- Drive our understanding of market developments in the green methanol space
- Drive a portfolio of green fuel projects together with external project developers/suppliers
- Engage in commercial offtake discussions and contract negotiations
- Ensure project execution according to supply contract, reporting on milestones and other internal reporting
- Day-to-day project follow-up and contact with project developer and progress monitoring
- Maintain cost model for projects and engage in cost optimization of projects in portfolio
The deadline for applications is February 28. For more information, click here.