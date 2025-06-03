Saudi Arabia's Green Hydrogen Facility Reaches 80% Completion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Upon completion, the facility will produce 600 mt/day of green hydrogen. Image Credit: NGHC

Construction of the world’s largest green hydrogen facility - NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) - in Saudi Arabia has reached 80% completion.

Located near the futuristic NEOM megacity, the project is being developed by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, NGHC said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Once operational, the plant will produce up to 600 mt of green hydrogen per day, using 4 GW of renewable energy from solar and wind.

In addition to hydrogen, the site will produce green ammonia, with initial production expected in 2027.

Air Products will serve as the exclusive off-taker of all green products from the facility.

A dedicated jetty will enable the direct loading of green ammonia onto tankers, strategically positioned near global shipping lanes for efficient export.

While it remains uncertain whether green ammonia from the facility will be supplied directly as marine fuel, the potential is significant. At present, ammonia’s use as a marine fuel is limited due to technological constraints and the lack of ammonia-capable vessels.

However, with growing pressure on the shipping sector to decarbonise, future supply from the NEOM facility could play a pivotal role in accelerating adoption, once market and infrastructure readiness align.