Sea1 Offshore Confirms Order for Two Methanol-Ready Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two offshore supply vessels will be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Sea1 Offshore

Norwegian firm Sea1 Offshore has confirmed orders for two methanol-ready offshore supply vessels with Cosco Shipping.

The two vessels, set for delivery in 2027, will serve the offshore wind market, it said in a statement on its website.

These vessels have a methanol notation, meaning they are designed for future retrofitting to operate on methanol.

Initially, they will run on conventional marine fuels until the retrofitting takes place.

However, several vessels with a similar methanol notation have yet to be retrofitted, highlighting the challenges of transitioning to methanol, including the price gap between methanol and conventional marine fuels.

"Each ship will feature a 250-tonne deck crane and provide accommodations for up to 120 personnel, Sea1 Offshore.

"Both vessels will be equipped with an ROV hangar and a moonpool."