BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Credit Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 18, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a relevant field and a demonstrable interest in international commodity and shipping markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite

  • Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions

  • Through continued liaison with traders globally to help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'

  • Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly

  • Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and assist and follow through with insurance application procedures

  • Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy

  • Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained

  • Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation

  • Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency

  • Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues

  • Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required

  • Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region

  • Build up key contacts within the industry

