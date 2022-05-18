EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Credit Analyst in London
The role is based in Peninsula's London office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior credit analyst in London.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a relevant field and a demonstrable interest in international commodity and shipping markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite
Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions
Through continued liaison with traders globally to help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'
Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly
Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and assist and follow through with insurance application procedures
Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy
Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained
Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation
Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency
Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues
Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required
Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region
Build up key contacts within the industry
