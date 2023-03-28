France: Industrial Action Piles Pressure on Refinery Ops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dunkirk: LNG terminal reduced capacity. File Image / Pixabay.

At least six out of seven refineries in France were shut or functioning at reduced capacity and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals were blocked as industrial unrest in France continues.

Production has been shuttered at TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery and Exxon Mobil subsidiary Esso's Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery due to the strikes, while two others are operating at reduced capacity and two more are offline for repairs, Reuters reports.

The Port Jerome refinery stopped production following the complete blockage of crude deliveries from the Le Havre terminal that started March 20, a company spokesperson said.

The Dunkirk LNG terminal, which is set to see renewed disruptions from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, has seen delivery capacity reduced to 70 gigawatt-hours per day, operator Fluxys said.

The three other French LNG terminals operated by Engie subsidiary Elengy have been blocked by the strike since March 7, according to the report