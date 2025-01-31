BUNKER JOBS: Moeve Seeks Bunker Trading Operator in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spanish energy firm Moeve is seeking to hire a bunker trading operator in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of fuel cargo operations experience, as well as fluent English and preferably Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Collaborate with commercial teams, vessel agents, terminals, and suppliers to ensure smooth and timely marine fuel deliveries. Maintain accurate records of client, vessel, and port information to optimize operations and resources.

Plan and coordinate barge loading and fuel supply schedules by liaising with consignees, maritime terminals, and key partners such as Energy Park San Roque and Exolum.

Collect, verify, and manage documentation for all loading and supply activities. Ensure accurate record-keeping, including stock transfers, and provide data to operations support for reporting and analysis.

Keep traders, commercial delegations, and key clients informed of product availability, stock levels, and port conditions. Regularly update supply plans to optimize performance.

Oversee supply operations, stock levels, and storage facilities, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently and aligned with demand across Algeciras and Gibraltar operations.

Investigate customer non-conformities by analyzing samples, coordinating lab tests, and resolving disputes in collaboration with suppliers and third-party labs.

Adhere to marine fuel quality standards, company procedures, and Moeve policies. Support safety and environmental initiatives, ensuring compliance with internal and external regulations.

