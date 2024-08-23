BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Junior Supply Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one year of experience in trading or supply-chain management. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior supply trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one year of experience in trading or supply-chain management, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist in the procurement of marine fuels from suppliers across Middle East / Indian Subcon / Africa

Negotiate purchase prices and terms to ensure competitive pricing and favourable terms

Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to inform purchasing decisions and perform the day to day operational follow ups to ensure that what has been fixed is being delivered

Build and maintain strong relationships with all suppliers to ensure their support across the purchasing chain

Evaluate and select suppliers based on quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness

Manage contracts and agreements with suppliers, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry regulations

Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, price fluctuations, and potential supply chain disruptions

Provide market intelligence and analysis to support trading strategies

Monitor and analyse competitor activities in the region

Prepare regular reports on purchasing activities, market conditions, and supplier performance

Maintain accurate records of transactions, contracts, and communications with suppliers

Ensure all purchasing activities comply with relevant regulations and company policies

Identify and mitigate risks associated with fuel procurement, including supply chain risks and market volatility

Support the development and implementation of risk management strategies

For more information, click here.