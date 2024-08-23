BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Junior Supply Trader in Dubai

Friday August 23, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior supply trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one year of experience in trading or supply-chain management, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Assist in the procurement of marine fuels from suppliers across Middle East / Indian Subcon / Africa
  • Negotiate purchase prices and terms to ensure competitive pricing and favourable terms
  • Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to inform purchasing decisions and perform the day to day operational follow ups to ensure that what has been fixed is being delivered
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with all suppliers to ensure their support across the purchasing chain
  • Evaluate and select suppliers based on quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness
  • Manage contracts and agreements with suppliers, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry regulations
  • Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, price fluctuations, and potential supply chain disruptions
  • Provide market intelligence and analysis to support trading strategies
  • Monitor and analyse competitor activities in the region
  • Prepare regular reports on purchasing activities, market conditions, and supplier performance
  • Maintain accurate records of transactions, contracts, and communications with suppliers
  • Ensure all purchasing activities comply with relevant regulations and company policies
  • Identify and mitigate risks associated with fuel procurement, including supply chain risks and market volatility
  • Support the development and implementation of risk management strategies

For more information, click here.

