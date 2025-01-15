Denmark Overtakes Germany to Become 9th Largest Maritime Nation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark has moved up one position, overtaking Germany to become the 9th largest maritime nation in the world. File Image / Pixabay

Denmark has moved up one position to overtake Germany as the ninth-largest maritime nation in the world.

Total Danish-operated tonnage has risen by 2.2 million mt since June 2024, reaching 60.5 million mt.

The Danish fleet now includes 740 ships, a modest increase of one since July 2024, the Danish Shipping said in a statement on its website.

“These figures clearly show, once again, that shipping is a significant Danish strength. Particularly in geopolitically turbulent times like these, it is a strategically important asset for Denmark – and Europe – to have substantial transport capacity in the form of a strong Danish-flagged merchant fleet,” Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping, said.

However, the number of ships flying under the Danish flag has decreased by 39, from 779 in 2021, according to S&P Maritime Portal data. This number is expected to rise in the coming years as 72 new vessels are on order, with the majority of orders from the gas segment.

This will further boost the country’s tonnage capacity.

Danish Shipping is a trade and employers' organisation representing Denmark's shipping industry.