Yang Ming Takes Second Biofuel Stem From Arkas Bunker in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arkas Bunker supplied one of Yang Ming's vessels with a B24 blend earlier this month, having made its first delivery to the firm in November. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Container line Yang Ming has taken on a biofuel bunker blend for a second time from Arkas Bunker in Turkey.

Arkas Bunker supplied one of Yang Ming's vessels with a B24 blend earlier this month, having made its first delivery to the firm in November, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"After a long period of meticulous work, we received our ISCC Certification and became the first company in Türkiye to provide the Bio24F supply in marine fuels," Seçkin Gül, general manager of Arkas Bunker, said in the statement.

"Our pace is now quicker.

"Today, we are delighted and proud to make the second Bio24F supply to Yang Ming, one of the world's leading shipowners.

"This second supply, which is a significant milestone for us, reflects the positive outcomes and satisfaction with the fuel's performance from the first supply."

The firm launched biofuel supply in the second quarter, making its first delivery to sister company Arkas Line's ship the Matilde A in May.