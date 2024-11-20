Arkas Bunker Supplies Biofuel Blend to Yang Ming Boxship at Kumport

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently supplied a B24-VLSFO blend to the YM Incentive at Kumport. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Marine fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has supplied a biofuel bunker blend to a Yang Ming boxship at Kumport in Turkey.

The firm recently supplied a B24-VLSFO blend to the YM Incentive at Kumport, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The bio component of the fuel was an ISCC-certified product derived from used cooking oil.

The operation was the firm's first biofuel supply to a company other than Arkas Line.

"While we use our biofuel, Bio24F, on Arkas Line vessels, we also offer it to other shipowners," Seçkin Gül, general manager of Arkas Bunker, said in the statement.

"Together with my experienced colleagues and business partners, we are continuously working on biofuels.

"We stand alongside all shipowners in their sustainability journeys, providing tailored solutions for their vessels to achieve cleaner seas."