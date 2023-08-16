BUNKER JOBS: Petrol Ofisi Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Istanbul office. Image Credit: Petrol Ofisi

Turkish fuels firm Petrol Ofisi is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with a maritime, economics or international trade degree, fluent English and at least five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Act as key point on new sales/response to marine enquiries

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers/customers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the international waters

Originate new marine business through active engagement with customers and market

Understand, analyze and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities when required

Proactively control risks ensuring that all suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team

Delivery against Petrol Ofisi marine strategic objectives to maximise value

Develop a healthy sales pipeline

Develop your personal approach to sales and trading

For more information, click here.