BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Athens

Wednesday July 17, 2024

Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with proven sales experience in the maritime industry, a transferable portfolio of clients and fluent English and Greek, recruitment firm MARPRO said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Back-to-back trade of marine fuels
  • Responding to customer enquiries, sending quotation, negotiating, confirming orders, monitoring deliveries, post-delivery service, and support, etc.
  • Negotiating with suppliers
  • Managing existing customer portfolio and tracing new clients
  • Monitoring customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assisting with collection of payment when necessary
  • Keeping updated on international marine fuel regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics
  • Complying with company policies and procedures, as well as internationals regulations.
  • Collaborate with company teams
  • Handle complaints and claims, and assist with any necessary legal actions.
  • Providing insights and proposing strategies to mitigate risk
  • Collecting market intelligence
  • Identifying and proposing new business opportunities
  • Handling ad-hoc projects as and when required by the Management
  • Limited travelling may be required

For more information, click here.

