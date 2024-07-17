BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven sales experience in the maritime industry, a transferable portfolio of clients and fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with proven sales experience in the maritime industry, a transferable portfolio of clients and fluent English and Greek, recruitment firm MARPRO said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Back-to-back trade of marine fuels

Responding to customer enquiries, sending quotation, negotiating, confirming orders, monitoring deliveries, post-delivery service, and support, etc.

Negotiating with suppliers

Managing existing customer portfolio and tracing new clients

Monitoring customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assisting with collection of payment when necessary

Keeping updated on international marine fuel regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics

Complying with company policies and procedures, as well as internationals regulations.

Collaborate with company teams

Handle complaints and claims, and assist with any necessary legal actions.

Providing insights and proposing strategies to mitigate risk

Collecting market intelligence

Identifying and proposing new business opportunities

Handling ad-hoc projects as and when required by the Management

Limited travelling may be required

