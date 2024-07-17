EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Athens
Wednesday July 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven sales experience in the maritime industry, a transferable portfolio of clients and fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with proven sales experience in the maritime industry, a transferable portfolio of clients and fluent English and Greek, recruitment firm MARPRO said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Back-to-back trade of marine fuels
- Responding to customer enquiries, sending quotation, negotiating, confirming orders, monitoring deliveries, post-delivery service, and support, etc.
- Negotiating with suppliers
- Managing existing customer portfolio and tracing new clients
- Monitoring customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assisting with collection of payment when necessary
- Keeping updated on international marine fuel regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics
- Complying with company policies and procedures, as well as internationals regulations.
- Collaborate with company teams
- Handle complaints and claims, and assist with any necessary legal actions.
- Providing insights and proposing strategies to mitigate risk
- Collecting market intelligence
- Identifying and proposing new business opportunities
- Handling ad-hoc projects as and when required by the Management
- Limited travelling may be required
For more information, click here.