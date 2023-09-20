UK Port Eyes 'Green Corridor' Opportunities in Green Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Felixstowe. File Image / Pixabay.

UK port Freeport East could benefit by becoming a green hydrogen hub, according to new research.

The port includes the country's biggest box port, Felixtowe, while its east coast location is advantageous for carbon-cutting green trade corridors.

The study -- Strategic analysis of the role of hydrogen in driving green corridors and transport decarbonisation at Freeport East -- together with earlier research posits a potentional hydrogen demand of 500 megawatts in the Freeport East area by the end of the decade.

While there are signs of development already taking place -- there is a green hydrogen supply project involving Hutchison Ports in Felixstowe -- the study points to further opportutnities for investment.

"We look forward to working with a range of industry partners to take these opportunities forward, as well as working with the UK government to ensure the right policy and subsidy support mechanisms are in place to deliver this critical piece of decarbonisation," said the port's chief executive Steve Beel.

The report's findings were made available during London's International Shipping Week and will be presented at the World Hydrogen Congress in Rotterdam in October.