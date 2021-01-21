WFS Fends off Bunker Contract Challenge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Contract sections stay as one. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company World Fuel Services has fought off a legal challenge to 'separate out' aspects of a contract in a bunker transaction.

A UK Admiralty Court has ruled that sections of the claim other than the cost of the bunkers will remain as part of the overall case, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The case brought by WFS was to do with bunkers supplied to two cruise ships operated by the now defunct Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

The subsequent sale of two ships failed to furnish sufficient funds to meet creditors' needs.

In addition to securing payment for six bunker stems delivered to the ships, WFS is seeking compensation for costs, an administration fee and interest. The inclusion of these costs with the main claim was disputed by other creditors, however, the UK court ruled in WFS's favour, the report said.

"This is an important case," a Mediterranean-based bunker supplier told Ship & Bunker.

“ If WFS had lost this one, the bunker supplier could be in a weaker position in future cases A bunker supplier

"In the case of bankruptcy, the bunker supplier would do well to get paid by the owner directly preferably before bankruptcy is declared.

"If that doesn't happen, then usually the bunker claim would rank second after the mortgage holder."

"If WFS had lost this one, the bunker supplier could be in a weaker position in future cases," the supplier added.