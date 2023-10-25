Fashion House Signs on to Maersk's ECO Cargo Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fashion brands reduce carbon footprint. File Image / Pixabay.

Fashion house Inditex has signed up to Maersk's greenhouse gas cutting initiative, the ECO delivery ocean programme.

Under the programme, fossil bunker fuels are replaced by alternatives such as green methanol or second generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks.

"This project aligns with our goal to reach net zero emissions in 2040 and contributes to scale alternative fuels with a significant reduced carbon footprint," according to Inditex senior executive Abel Lopez.

Maersk has said that its ECO delivery service is in high demand.

"A lot of customers are asking us for a solution to reduce their scope 3 emissions, and the first customers are buying this premium solution for their whole cargo under Maersk Bill of Lading," said Maerk area manager for southwest Europe Emilio de la Cruz.

Greenhouse gas savings emissions saved under the scheme are certified. Cargo holding the certificates will be exempt from the European Union's emissions trading system which comes into force from the start of next year.

Well-known high street fashion brands from Inditex are Zara and Massimo Dutti.