Vessel Damaged After Drone Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 65 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 3 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been left damaged after a new attack in the Red Sea over the weekend.

The ship came under attack about 65 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 3 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by an uncrewed aerial system (UAS), resulting in damage to the vessel," the agency said.

"All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.