Tanker Sounion on Fire and Adrift After Red Sea Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker Sounion is now adrift and on fire after repeated attacks earlier in the week. Image Credit: UKMTO

A Suezmax tanker has been left on fire and adrift after repeated attacks in the Red Sea earlier this week.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on Wednesday morning, before being left at anchor and having its crew evacuated on Thursday.

Fires have now been spotted on board the ship, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Friday.

"UKMTO has received a report that three fires have been observed on the vessel," the agency said.

"The vessel appears to be drifting."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.