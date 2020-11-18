LNG Bunker Supplier Gasum Expands to ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will mainly use its barges the Coralius and the Kairos for the ARA bunker supply. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas supplier Gasum has expanded its LNG bunker supply operation from the Nordics to Northwest Europe, the company said Wednesday.

Gasum has signed a deal with Norwegian energy company Equinor to supply LNG bunkers to them in the Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) area, the firm said in a statement on its website.

The company will mainly use its barges the Coralius and the Kairos for the ARA bunker supply, it said.

"Gasum and Equinor have been co-operating on various projects and LNG supply chain development for Equinor's vessels since 2011," the firm said in the statement.

"Lately Gasum has been bunkering Equinor's oil tankers that are shipping crude oil from North Sea to Swedish and Baltic ports.

"Co-operation with Equinor in the ARA region extends Gasum's existing business area with the ability to serve also other customers in the region."