Shell 'Disappointed' by Dutch Court Decision on Decarbonisation Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dutch court rules on decarbonisation targets. File Image / Pixabay

Oil major Shell has called the decision by a Dutch court to make the company align its decarbonisation plans with Paris Climate agreement targets "disappointing" and has said it will appeal.

The case against the company, which was brought by Friends of the Earth and other co-plaintiffs, has resulted in the court saying the energy major must enact a 45% reduction in its carbon footprint (compared with 2019 levels) by 2030, according to UK news provider the Guardian.

Shell had argued in court that there was no legal basis for the case [against the company] and that governments alone are responsible for meeting the Paris targets.

In a statement following the adverse decision, Shell said that it is investing "billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, including hydrogen, renewables and biofuels".

"We will continue to focus on these efforts and fully expect to appeal today's [wednesday 26-5-2021] disappointing court decision."

The company's decarbonisation plans have also come under attack in the UK, where a shareholder vote at its recent AGM on legally binding carbon reduction targets legally garnered significant support.