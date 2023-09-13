Shipbroker Offers EU ETS Facilitation Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg; European port. File Image / Pixabay.

Ahead of the coming carbon credits system for shipping operating within the European Union, London-based shipbroker SSY has linked up with CF Partners to provide a carbon credits facilitation service.

Under the EU emissions trading scheme, voyages within EU/EEA ports must be fully compliant while international routes to or from the same area are to be 50% compliant. The EU ETS scheme is to be phased up to 2026.

SSY's offer aims to "ensure regulatory compliance and carbon market access for operators in the maritime sector", according to the company.

"We realise the operational challenges many of our customers face," said SSY Carbon specialist James Ash.

"By forming this strategic partnership with CF Partners, we are able to offer a full EU ETS service, including procurement and warehousing of EU Allowances, enabling our customers a smooth and simple route to market from the point of exposure to being fully compliant," he added.