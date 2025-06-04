Purus Orders LNG Carrier from South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel will be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Purus

Maritime firm Purus has ordered a dual-fuel LNG carrier from shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The vessel is expected to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2027, Purus said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Upon delivery, it will be chartered to an undisclosed leading energy company.

The vessel can use boil-off gas from its cargo as fuel for propulsion.

It can also deliver up to a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions and about 85% lower NOx emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

"Designed for long-term efficiency and regulatory compliance, the vessel will surpass EEDI Phase III requirements and incorporate performance-optimising features – including a twin skeg highly optimised hull design – to enhance fuel economy and propulsion efficiency," Purus said.