Multi-Purpose Carrier 'On Fire and Adrift' After Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The midsize 11,800 DWT MPP vessel came under attack about 128 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 12:51 PM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A multi-purpose carrier has been left on fire and adrift after an attack in the Gulf of Aden on Monday.

The midsize 11,800 DWT MPP vessel Minervagracht came under attack about 128 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 12:51 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The Master reports witnessing a splash and smoke in the distance, astern of the vessel," the agency said on Monday afternoon.

"Military authorities report that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile."

EU regional military operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES subsequently reported the vessel was left on fire and adrift. All nineteen of its crew, including one seriously injured, have been rescued and taken to Djibouti.

Attacks on commercial shipping in the region from Yemen's Houthi movement in recent years have prompted most shipping companies to avoid the area, meaning the Suez Canal cannot be used and global bunker demand is raised as longer voyages around Africa are favoured. No change in this situation is likely at scale until we reach a prolonged period with no ship attacks.