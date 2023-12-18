BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Arabic-Speaking Trader in Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role with a trading company in Dubai.

I am seeking an exceptional back-to-back trader with Arabic language skills for the Dubai office of a truly international trading house.

This individual must have at least 2-3 years of solid bunker trading experience where they have gained a sound understanding of how the bunker industry works. They must also have an existing network, and be unapologetically ambitious.

Generous packages in line with experience are on offer along with some real opportunities for career development.

Of course, negotiation skills, commercial awareness, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability are a must. A team mindset and a real determination is also essential.

You must be confident enough to be a self starter from day one, but humble enough to still be coachable.

So if you are performing well, think you fit the bill do think about it and contact me.

Has the bonus you are lined up to get around this time up to the level that you expect? Has that salary increase you have been expecting for so long once again been kicked into the long grass?

If so, this role may give you the recognition and reward you deserve .

All applications will of course, be handled with the utmost confidence.

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com